Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,938. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average of $230.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.