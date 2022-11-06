Robert W. Baird Cuts Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $25.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRVI. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 74.03% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

