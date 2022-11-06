Robert W. Baird Cuts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $201.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VRSK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.40. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

