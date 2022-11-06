Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,616 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $52,986,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,276. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

