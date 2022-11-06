Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $38.17.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $1,656,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $185,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 177.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.