Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

RMCF stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,235.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $124,172. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

