Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,235.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $124,172. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
