Royal Bank of Canada Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

