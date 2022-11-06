Royal Bank of Canada Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $140.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.67.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.21. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 78,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.