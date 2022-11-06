Rune One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00008397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $35,014.01 and approximately $45.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded 91.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.7814776 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

