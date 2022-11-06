Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

RUTH stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 378,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

