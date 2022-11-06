Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Down 27.0 %
Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
