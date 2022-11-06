SALT (SALT) Market Cap Reaches $5.17 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. SALT has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $24,995.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.05932147 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $28,050.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

