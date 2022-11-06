Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,009,894.40 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 157.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,179 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 25.0% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $261,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 377,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

