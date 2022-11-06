Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 296.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDGR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 89.67%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 48.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 721,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $44,000. Valiant Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 21.4% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after buying an additional 120,458 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

