Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($75.00) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €52.20 ($52.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.49. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 52-week high of €66.02 ($66.02). The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.