Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 160.25% from the company’s previous close.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 51.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.34 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $139,907.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,130.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sensus Healthcare news, Director Samuel O’rear sold 10,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $139,907.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,130.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 28,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $412,075.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $1,126,852. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

