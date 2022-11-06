Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 160.25% from the company’s previous close.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 51.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $6.34 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 36.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
