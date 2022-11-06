Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,962 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust accounts for 1.0% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 154.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

SVC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

