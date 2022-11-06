Sfmg LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Shares of NFLX opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

