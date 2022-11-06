Sfmg LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $103.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

