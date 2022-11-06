Sfmg LLC Has $218,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

