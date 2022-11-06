Sfmg LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,519,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

