Sfmg LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of CFB opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

