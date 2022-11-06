Sfmg LLC Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.44.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

