Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.08) to GBX 155 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

