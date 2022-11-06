Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of VOD stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
