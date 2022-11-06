Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.3 %

SHAK opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Pariax LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

