Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.
Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners
About Shell Midstream Partners
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
