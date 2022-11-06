Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

About Shell Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,016,000 after buying an additional 3,102,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 2,276,062 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 509.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,754,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 1,466,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

