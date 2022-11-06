Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSB. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.42) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.67) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 739.50 ($8.55).
OSB Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 429.40 ($4.96) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 366.80 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.95.
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
