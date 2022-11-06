Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSB. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.42) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.67) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 739.50 ($8.55).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 429.40 ($4.96) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 366.80 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 500.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

