Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMMNY. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

