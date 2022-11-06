Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sientra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Stock Up 2.6 %

SIEN stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.