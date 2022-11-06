Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 21,122 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2,820.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after acquiring an additional 149,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

