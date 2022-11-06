Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,371 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

