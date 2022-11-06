Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6,085.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,546 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59.

