Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $33.89 Million Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 338,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $21,631,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 551,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 186,314 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,346,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,236,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $18,529,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
SGOV stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $100.32.
