Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

