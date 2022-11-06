Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 17,671 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 208.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.