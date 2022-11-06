Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.74 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,115 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

