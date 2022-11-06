Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1,665.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 246,462 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $285.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average is $371.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

