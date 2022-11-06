Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.