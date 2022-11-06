Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $220.84 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

