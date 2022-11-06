SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

SITM opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $271,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,693.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $983,774. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.