SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 110,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,990. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 1,384.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

