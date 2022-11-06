Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Insights

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $169.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

