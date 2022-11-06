Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.76. 464,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

