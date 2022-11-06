Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,846,858. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

