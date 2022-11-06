Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Buys 2,792 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,206,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,331,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 64,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,961,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,201,796. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

