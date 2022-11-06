Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $368,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.56. 61,257,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,372,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.33. The company has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

