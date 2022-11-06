Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.60 ($18.60) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.00) to €21.50 ($21.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

