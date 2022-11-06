SOMESING One Day Volume Hits $520,723.00 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $54.92 million and approximately $520,723.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00599579 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,625.94 or 0.31231081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,885,739 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

