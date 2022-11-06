Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SON. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SON opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $46,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.