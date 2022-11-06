Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 11.0 %

SCCO opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.